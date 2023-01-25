Just when you think the scandal surrounding the unashamed, openly corrupt New York Rep. George Santos couldn’t get any worse, it gets worse.
Is there anything Santos won’t make up and lie about himself or his family? Apparently not. After creating a completely fictitious bio to get elected, he can’t stop lying. Now he’s claiming his mother was in one of the NY twin towers on 9/11 but managed to get out of the south tower alive.
