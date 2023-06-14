It looks like our ‘‘new sheriff in town” is really making a positive change in that department. We are seeing multiple drug apprehensions. Leadership, training and motivation sure makes a difference. Thank you, Sheriff Tom Selman.
Now, to the much less than positive article in LDN today regarding the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday. No. 1, The headline makes jokes about the condition of our roads? How stupid. I live on one of those roads, and it ain’t funny. What is Commissioner Pitts’ picture used for?
