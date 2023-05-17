More and more we see articles and announcements encouraging residents, visitors and travelers to “Shop Local — Buy Local” using our area stores, vendors, service providers and medical facilities. Yahoo, I am very much in favor of this campaign. Now let’s see if our county commissioners follow suit in awarding a very large, I imagine, contract for the demolition of the old jail building to a local company or combination of local companies. Now commissioners practice what you preach. And: go.