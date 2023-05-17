More and more we see articles and announcements encouraging residents, visitors and travelers to “Shop Local — Buy Local” using our area stores, vendors, service providers and medical facilities. Yahoo, I am very much in favor of this campaign. Now let’s see if our county commissioners follow suit in awarding a very large, I imagine, contract for the demolition of the old jail building to a local company or combination of local companies. Now commissioners practice what you preach. And: go.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Lufkin police: Male victim dies after being shot late Monday at East Denman Avenue apartment complex
- Lufkin police charge man with assaulting stranger at Catfish King salad bar
- Aces Full holding poker tournament to benefit family of man who was fatally shot at his Wells home
- Polk County sheriff’s deputy injured in rollover crash
- 5/13/23 Restaurant inspections
- Gardner pitches Hornets to Round 3
- Lufkin man being held without bail in connection with sexual assault of child
- DPS investigating Freightliner that became 'engulfed in flames' near river bridge on Highway 59
- Health district approves salary for new administrator, begins redrafting cooperative agreement
- AC softball punches ticket to World Series
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.