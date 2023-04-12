While prom and graduation season is enjoyable, many teenage accidents, injuries and deaths are caused by people under the age of 21 driving under the influence of alcohol or getting in a car with someone who has been drinking.
As a Drug-Free All Star, I believe our county must try to decrease the amount of alcohol provided to teens to reduce underage drinking. From April to the end of May, students have an easier time getting alcohol from different people like lenient cashiers or parents who provide it for them.
