A recent editorial published in The Lufkin Daily News examined the findings of Gov. Abbott’s Teacher Vacancy Task Force and rightfully highlighted that while better pay is important to all teachers, they also crave additional training and support throughout their careers.
We must recognize that supporting teachers starts with setting them up for success in the classroom. This is where WGU Texas is different from other programs. In addition to the accessibility of completing most of their degree online, bachelor programs in our Teachers College require in-classroom observation and full-time demonstration teaching. This experience allows our students to retain lessons quickly and graduate with confidence in their classroom abilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.