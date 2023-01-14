Thank you for shining light on the increasing danger facing rural drivers by publishing the article ‘‘Texans are dying on state highways every day — especially in rural ‘dead zones’” on Dec. 24, 2022. Your readers should also know that, along with negative statistics surrounding seatbelt usage and unsafe speed, rural alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities increased from 4,569 in 2019 to 4,990 in 2020 nationwide. Furthermore, Texas led the nation with 3,874 alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities in 2020. While concerns about access to medical care following rural crashes are well-founded, better driver decision-making could minimize the lack of quality medical care’s impact.
Not driving impaired, wearing a seatbelt and driving at safe speeds would significantly decrease the need for rural medical care in the first place. As a community, we should make a resolution in 2023 to make safe decisions while driving in both urban and rural areas to ensure our loved ones make it home alive.
