On behalf of myself and the Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates, we would like to offer all who played a part in the success of our recent fundraiser — Boots, Best Buddies and BBQ — our deepest thank you.
From the corporate sponsors to the many businesses and caring individuals who donated supplies, items for raffles, auctions or monetary gifts, please know how much we appreciate your support, your encouragement and your willingness to give without hesitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.