“Good Ol’ Boys” are still alive and well in Angelina County and doing business as usual. Referring to commissioners court, lowercase intended, led by Keith Wright, Jeffrey, Pitts, Kennedy and Walker. I have not heard any followup regarding their bid letting for the destruction of the old jail, whether they will hire local companies or bring in outside companies and deprive Angelina County the revenue all round. What say you?
Now I am finding a new example of their “community pride and betterment.” Extensive ground and dirt work was needed at the landfill. Angelina County has several companies more than capable of performing that work. Were any of them hired for the job? No, a company from Dallas was hired. Again, sending our tax dollars and lost community sales out of the area.
