Religion Gospel Pioneer

Christopher Lynch, music historian with the Center for American Music at the University of Pittsburgh, holds a piece of sheet music written by Charles Henry Pace at the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh.

 The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Scattered in crates, dirty and difficult to read, the gospel music of composer Charles Henry Pace sat packed away, unorganized — and unrealized — for more than 20 years.

Frances Pace Barnes, the pioneering music publisher’s daughter who remembers how he could turn a hum into a song, knew the crates held pieces of her family’s past. But she was not expecting those decaying printing plates and papers to reveal an important part of gospel music history.