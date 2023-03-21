A Lufkin man was arrested Saturday afternoon after the Lufkin Police Department received several 911 calls in reference to a possible road rage incident involving a man sitting in the window of a moving vehicle while waving a gun, according to a police report.
Juarez Bogan, 19, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct/discharging or displaying a firearm after the incident and was released on a $1,000 bond the next day.
A dispatcher gave a description to officers of a black male — later identified as Bogan — wearing white and holding a pistol while hanging out of the passenger side window of a white vehicle in the Chambers Park area before the vehicle started traveling down Angelina Street heading toward Loop 287.
An officer in the area saw several vehicles driving toward him — including a white 2020 Dodge four-door with a passenger matching that description hanging out of the window — and turned his patrol unit around to try to conduct a traffic stop, the report states.
The officer turned on his overhead lights and pulled up behind the vehicle, yet the driver continued down College Drive, turned onto Whitehouse Drive and crossed Daniel McCall Drive and U.S. Highway 59 north without stopping, according to the report. The officer then activated his siren, at which point the driver turned into the parking lot of Academy Sports + Outdoors and slowly came to a stop, the report states.
As the vehicle was slowing, the officer saw the front seat passenger lean over inside the vehicle with his head directed toward the driver’s lap, according to the report. Because the officer believed the passenger was hiding or retrieving something, the car traveled a long distance before pulling over, the passenger was making “furtive” movements and witnesses had reported seeing weapons, a high-risk stop was performed on the vehicle. Each occupant was removed one at a time, given commands, detained in handcuffs and placed into patrol units.
“Several of the subjects had an odor of burnt marijuana coming from their person,” the report states.
A search of the vehicle revealed a Springfield magazine with 15 rounds loaded in the passenger’s seat area, two pistols under the driver’s seat and a loaded drum magazine compatible with one of the pistols that was located in the trunk of the vehicle and accessible through the center console of the backseat, according to the report.
The Springfield pistol did not have a magazine inserted into the gun, but there was a round loaded in the chamber of the weapon, while “the Springfield magazine located near the passenger seat was completely loaded, and with the gun located with no magazine and one in the chamber, this is consistent with removing the magazine from the gun prior to hiding it under the driver's seat,” the report states.
The driver told officers that he and his passengers were coming from a balloon release in honor of a friend who was recently murdered and were headed to another location. Bogan denied the guns belonged to him, but one of the passengers told officers that Bogan “had the guns and hid them under the driver’s seat.”
The driver never told officers the guns belonged to Bogan but shook his head affirmatively and said “alllllright” when officers told him that another passenger did, the report states.
Bogan was placed under arrest, and the other three were released from the scene.
