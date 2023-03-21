A Lufkin man was arrested Saturday afternoon after the Lufkin Police Department received several 911 calls in reference to a possible road rage incident involving a man sitting in the window of a moving vehicle while waving a gun, according to a police report.

Juarez Bogan, 19, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct/discharging or displaying a firearm after the incident and was released on a $1,000 bond the next day.

