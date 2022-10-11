NACOGDOCHES — Congressman Pete Sessions formally introduced himself to Nacogdoches County voters last week by distinguishing himself from the man who has represented Deep East Texas in the nation’s capital for nearly 20 years.
Barring a major upset by a virtually unknown Democratic challenger, Sessions, R-Waco, will begin representing Nacogdoches and Angelina counties in January when they become part of the newly realigned 17th Congressional District. Both counties have been represented by Louie Gohmert in the 1st Congressional District since 2004.
“I want you to know that I’m not Louie Gohmert and Louie is not me,” Sessions told supporters gathered Thursday at Nacogdoches County Republican headquarters.
That’s not to say the two aren’t similar. Sessions described his colleague as “a dear friend” and said they shared “a 98 to 99% record” voting for policies supported by former President Donald Trump.
“Mr. Trump and, I think, Mr. Gohmert like to fight. I like to win. There’s a difference. I like to position myself to win the ballgame, not to fight. I think it’s important that you respect the difference,” Sessions said.
Sessions has long been focused more on strategy than the daily fights in the political trenches.
From 2009 to 2012, he led the National Republican Congressional Committee and directed the party into regaining a House majority with a net 63-seat victory in 2010.
From 2013-19, Sessions was chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee.
Gohmert played a vital role for the party, Sessions said, by agreeing to spend extra time in Washington, D.C., to appear regularly on television.
That’s not something constituents are likely to see from Sessions.
“I’m the inside baseball guy,” Sessions said.
Gohmert frequently visits Nacogdoches — most recently for the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce’s 100th annual meeting — but he’s rarely held public town hall meetings.
Sessions said he plans to hold public events in this end of the 17th District at least once a month.
“I’m going to be out here every month,” Sessions said. “We’re going to hire a person from this area. We are going to have an office in this area. I will be out here and we will have responsive people.”
Sessions faces Democrat Mary Jo Woods in November.
