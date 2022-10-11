Pete Sessions

Congressman Pete Sessions speaks to supporters during a campaign stop Thursday at the Nacogdoches County Republican Party headquarters.

 Josh Edwards/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel

NACOGDOCHES — Congressman Pete Sessions formally introduced himself to Nacogdoches County voters last week by distinguishing himself from the man who has represented Deep East Texas in the nation’s capital for nearly 20 years.

Barring a major upset by a virtually unknown Democratic challenger, Sessions, R-Waco, will begin representing Nacogdoches and Angelina counties in January when they become part of the newly realigned 17th Congressional District. Both counties have been represented by Louie Gohmert in the 1st Congressional District since 2004.

