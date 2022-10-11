Today is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Those who are submitting their registration by mail must have their letter postmarked by today.
Early voting begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4. The polls also will be open for 12 hours on Nov. 8.
Residents who are unsure if they are registered to vote or who need to register can go to votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/. There is an option to fill out a registration application to mail or to check their status.
The local elections administration office is also available to help should anyone need it.
Why should I vote?
Election headlines this cycle have been dominated by the race between gubernatorial candidates incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke, but other local, state and federal races also will impact the lives of everyday Texans.
Many of Angelina County’s races, like those for county judge and Precinct 1 and 4 commissioners, were decided in the March primary or subsequent run-off elections this summer. But two men are vying to become Precinct 2 commissioner.
■ Current Pct. 2 commissioner Kermit Kennedy is being challenged by Republican John Vaughn. Only residents of Precinct 2 are eligible to vote in this race.
Beyond county politics, voters also will determine who represents them on a state and national level.
■ Current state Rep. Trent Ashby is being challenged by Democrat Jason Rogers to serve as the state representative for District 9.
■ Current state Sen. Robert Nichols is being challenged by Democrat Steve Russell and Libertarian Desarae Lindsey for the District 3 Senate seat.
■ Current U.S. Rep Pete Sessions is being challenged by Democrat Mary Jo Woods for the 17th congressional district.
Voters also will have to decide on several key state positions that affect everything from law enforcement, to the oil and gas industry, agriculture, the state’s finances and more.
For lieutenant governor, incumbent Republican Dan Patrick was challenged by Democrat Mike Collier and Libertarian Shanna Steele.
Incumbent Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s seat is being challenged by Democrat Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Libertarian Mark Ash.
Four people are vying for a spot on the Texas Railroad Commission, which decides on oil and gas activity across the state. Incumbent Republican Wayne Christian is facing a challenge from Democrat Luke Warford, Libertarian Jaime Andres Diez and Green Party candidate Hunter Wayne Crow.
For Commissioner of Agriculture, incumbent Republican Sid Miller is running against Democrat Susan Hays.
Incumbent Republican Dawn Buckingham’s seat as a commissioner of the General Land Office was contested by Democrat Jay Kleberg and Green Party candidate Alfred Molison Jr.
Incumbent Republican Glenn Hegar’s position as Comptroller of Public Accounts was contested by Democrat Janet T. Dudding and Libertarian V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza.
Several seats on the Texas Supreme Court and Criminal Court of Appeals are up for election as well.
How to make sure you’re ready to go
The first thing voters should do is to make sure they’re registered to vote. They can do so by checking VoteTexas.com with either:
■ Their driver’s license number and date of birth;
■ Their first and last name, birthdate and the county they reside in; or,
■ Their birthday and Voter Unique Identifier Number on their voter registration certificate.
Any U.S. citizen over 18 years old can vote, except Texans who were convicted of a felony and fit certain criteria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.