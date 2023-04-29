The Huntington Devilettes were in the midst of an intense battle against the Kountze Lady Lions in Friday’s bi-district series opener in Huntington.
Then the weather decided the two teams needed a break.
Lightning suspended Friday’s play with Kountze leading 4-1 in the top of the fifth inning.
The teams will resume their series at noon today in Kountze. The second game will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the second contest. If the teams split the first two games, a third contest would follow.
The series was originally scheduled to resume at 1 p.m. Saturday but was moved up an hour due to Friday’s rainout.
The Lady Lions jumped out to a 1-0 lead in their first at-bat, getting a solo homer from Emily Smith.
But the Devilettes answered immediately, with Chesney Bearden blasting a solo shot of her own in the bottom of the frame.
In the third inning, Kountze’s Smith drove in another run, lining a two-out, RBI single despite a diving attempt from Devilette centerfielder Aubrie Bumstead. The next batter, Lady Lion Kyla Parker, then launched a two-run homer for the 4-1 Kountze lead.
Kountze loaded the bases in the fourth inning, but Huntington pitcher Riley Whitley worked her way out of trouble behind a double play started by Devilette third baseman Kaylee Guevara.
