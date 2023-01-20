Abortion Lawsuit-Missouri

Clergy who filed suit seeking to overturn Missouri’s abortion law and other opponents of the law hold a March through downtown St. Louis on Thursday. The suit says Missouri legislators invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the law in violation of the Missouri Constitution.

 The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri’s abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don’t share them.

The lawsuit filed in St. Louis is the latest of many to challenge restrictive abortion laws enacted by conservative states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. That landmark ruling left abortion rights up to each state to decide.

