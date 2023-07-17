LUBBOCK — After a tornado barreled through the small town of Matador last month, volunteers mobilized to pick up the pieces — so many that the town was closed by law enforcement the following day.

The scene of neighbors helping neighbors sift through debris offered a fresh reminder that in lonely stretches of rural Texas, help after a natural disaster, a house fire or a heart attack is likely to come in the form of volunteers.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at texastribune.org/2023/07/13/texas-rural-volunteers-ems-fire-fighters/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.