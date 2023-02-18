POLLOK — The Central Lady Bulldogs pounded Coldspring before falling to Nederland as they capped a 5-1 weekend at the Lufkin-Area Tournament here Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs flexed their muscle in the opener as they pounded out 16 hits and got a strong pitching performance from K.K. Tobias on the way to a 13-1 win over the Coldspring Lady Trojans.
Tobias just missed a complete-game shutout when a fly ball was dropped on the potential final out. She allowed one unearned run while scattering five hits in seven innings before the game was called due to the 10-run mercy rule. She struck out two and walked two and was bolstered by a defense that featured Madison Bailey throwing out a runner at the plate and Ryann Brooks starting a key double play to help the Lady Bulldogs get out of a jam.
She got help from a balanced hitting attack with eight batters getting into the hit column, including three who had three hits.
The Lady Bulldogs batted around in two different innings and plated four runs in each of the first three frames.
Meagan Morehouse led the hitting attack with a double, two singles and four RBIs. Kennedy Martin had a double, two singles and two RBIs and Bailey, the leadoff hitter, added three singles.
Central didn’t waste any time getting started with Bailey drawing a walk and Martin hitting a single to left before Kenzie Warner delivered an RBI single up the middle.
Morehouse followed with a two-run double that one-hopped the left field wall then came around to score on a Brenom Brown groundout for a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs went back to work in the second inning with Carigan Hudnall reaching on an infield single before Bailey reached on a bunt single. Turney bunted for a single that allowed Hudnall to score. When Coldspring had some confusion on the infield, Bailey sprinted around to score Central’s sixth run.
Brown added her second RBI of the game when she worked a full count before drawing a bases loaded walk and Tobias scored the eighth run on an RBI fielder’s choice.
The Lady Bulldogs’ defense was the key in the third inning after Coldspring got the first two runners on. Brooks turned a sharply hit ball to third into a double play.
Coldspring’s Izzy Doggett singled to center, but Bailey was there to get the ball and easily throw the runner out at the plate.
The Lady Bulldogs’ third four-run frame of the game was started by three straight bunt singles from Hudnall, Bailey and Turney.
Martin followed with a hard hit two-run single to right field that made it 10-0.
Morehouse delivered an RBI single to left before Brown drove in a run in her third straight at-bat with an RBI single to center, making it 12-0.
The 13th run came around to score on a Morehouse RBI single.
Coldspring finally got on the board when Doggett hit a fly ball that went for a rare Central error, making the final 13-1 before the game was called due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Other Central hitters were Turney (2 singles), Warner (single, RBI), Brown (single, 3 RBIs), Tobias (single) and Hudnall (2 singles).
Central missed out on a perfect weekend by dropping a 7-3 decision to Nederland in the second game of the day.
The Lady Bulldogs battled back from a 3-0 first-inning deficit to tie the game late before Nederland rallied for four fifth-inning runs to claim the win.
Central hitters were Brooks (triple, RBI), Warner (double, 2 RBIs) and Tobias, Turney, Madyson Dorcz and Tobias (single).
Martin allowed five earned runs and six hits in two innings. Dorcz pitched three scoreless innings, striking out four.
In action at Lufkin High School, the Lufkin Lady Panthers dropped a 4-2 decision to El Campo before capturing a 7-4 win over Groveton.
Addley Dean led Lufkin’s hitters in the El Campo game with two singles while Addisyn Garrett kept up her hot hitting with a double.
M.J. McClendon drove in a run for the Lady Panthers.
Mia Harper took the loss in the pitching circle, allowing four earned runs while striking out seven.
In the Groveton game, Harper got the win in the circle and blasted a homer at the plate.
She allowed four runs, one earned, on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in six innings. Her three-run homer came with the game tied in the sixth inning.
Chloe Stafford had a triple for Lufkin while Akira Smallwood and Abby Fajardo each had a single and an RBI. Garrett added a single.
In action in Hudson Saturday morning, the Hudson Lady Hornets dropped a 5-0 decision to the Kirbyville Lady Wildcats.
Taylor Latham delivered Hudson’s lone hit of the day.
K.K. Nelson took the loss, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five.
The Lady Hornets responded by closing the tournament with a 3-2 win over Huntington.
Avery Fondren got the win in the pitching circle, allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings.
Kinley Clifton had a single for Hudson and Taylor Latham and Caelyn Willilams each drove in a run.
Natalie Mullins, Kaylee Guevara and Destiny Snell each had a hit for Huntington. Guevara also drove in a run.
Riley Whitley allowed two earned runs on one hit with eight strikeouts and five walks in the loss.
In other action in Central Saturday, the Diboll Lady Jacks dropped a 3-0 decision to the Nederland Lady Bulldogs.
Briana Hernandez had strong showings at the plate and in the pitching circle. She led the offense with two singles and allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits with four strikeouts in six innings.
Alexia Arambula added a single.
The Lady Jacks closed the weekend by battling to a scoreless tie with Spring Hill.
Hernandez and Alyssa Mireles combined on the two-hit shutout. Hernandez allowed one hit with a strikeout in two innings and Mireles allowed one hit with three strikeouts in three innings.
Briana Villanueva had a hit for Diboll.
Friday’s games
Huntington tops Kirbyville, falls to Kountze — The Huntington Devilettes rolled to a 7-1 win over Kirbyville before dropping a 3-1 decision to Kountze in Friday’s action.
Mackenzie McCaslin got the win in the circle against Kirbyville, allowing one earned run on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings before the game was stopped due to the tournament’s time limit.
Huntington hitters were Guevara (2 singles), Abi Dickerson (triple, RBI), Aubrie Bumstead (double, 2 RBIs), Whitley (double, RBI), Destiny Snell, Mullins and Kendyl Metcalf (single, RBI) and Trinity Wells (single).
McCaslin led Huntington hitters in the loss against Kountze with a double, single and RBI. Bumstead, Dickerson and Mullins each had a single for Huntington.
Riley Whitley took the loss, allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings.
