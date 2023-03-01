Country music star Scotty McCreery is looking forward to headlining Saturday’s Good For Country concert, presented by UBank, for more than one reason.
Not only does he expect to have a great time performing, he also is eager to participate in a good cause, as proceeds from the event will support the East Texas Food Bank.
“To know that UBank and the community have come together for this Good for Country concert in order to both have a good time and help the East Texas Food Bank makes me look forward to getting there,” McCreery said.
Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, said they are “so excited” to partner again with UBank.
“So many of our neighbors in Deep East Texas are struggling with keeping food on the table, so every dollar helps us feed our neighbors,” Cullinane said.
McCreery said he appreciates everything the food bank is doing for the community.
“I think we all have to help each other out when we can,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be in a position where I can shine a spotlight on good causes. Everyone needs a hand at some point in their lives. If you can help them, you should.”
Jack Ellis, UBank’s market president for Lufkin and Huntington, said they are proud to bring such “phenomenal talent” to Lufkin.
McCreery became one of the youngest ‘‘American Idol’’ winners in the history of the show when he won Season 10 of the reality singing competition May 25, 2011, at the age of 17.
Since then, McCreery has had a bustling career. In November 2022, he released his deluxe album for “Same Truck” (he released the original album in 2021).
He said for the original album, he looked at where he was in life. He celebrated his 10th anniversary as an artist in 2021.
“I had achieved some goals and set some new ones,” he said. “I had married the love of my life and settled down a bit. My wife and I were starting to talk about having a family. I had originally recorded almost a complete album, and then COVID happened and I had a lot of time on my hands to write. I wound up scratching a lot of the original album and used a lot of songs created during the pandemic.”
The label asked him if he wanted to make a Deluxe Edition, so he took that opportunity to use some of the original songs he wrote.
He has five consecutive No. 1 hits, including two from his deluxe album, “You Time” and “Damn Strait,” and three — “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It” and “In Between” — from his previous album “Seasons Change.”
He plans to sing those five songs at the concert plus songs from his other albums.
“I try to do a good mix of songs from throughout my career,” he said. “We also do a few cover songs that I enjoy singing. My band is made up of great musicians, so it’s always a fun time.”
McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed a baby boy in October 2022, and he said they will most likely be with him in Lufkin. It’s their first date of the year with their family bus.
“This is the best thing that ever happened to me,” he said. “Avery is wonderful and Gabi is just crushing it as a mom. I’m doing everything I can to be a good dad.”
Nashville country music singer Travis Denning and Lufkin native Jackson Pigg will open the sold-out show.
