Gattefossé USA, a branch of the French corporation Gattefossé, will build its first North American manufacturing plant in Lufkin, the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation announced Tuesday.
Gattefossé is a 140-year-old family-owned company from Lyon, France. Its Lufkin facility will produce lipid-based specialty ingredients for the beauty and health care industries worldwide. The company only has two other manufacturing plants, one in France, the other in Singapore.
Discussions of their investment began in February when Economic Development director Bob Samford met with the company’s global CEO Eduardo De Purgly.
“They were looking at an alternative site that was going to restrict their growth, so he reached out to me and we started discussing how we can put them in a position where they were not only meeting their current requirements but their future growth as well,” Samford said.
Gattefossé will invest about $30 million euros — which is about $37 million in U.S. dollars — in a facility to be built in the City of Lufkin Industrial Park on state Highway 103 east, near Twin Disc. That area has one more large lot that Samford hopes to fill. He believes this further exemplifies the need for the city to have show-ready properties that can meet and beat future company’s expectations.
For the economic incentive, Gattefossé needs to show they have begun building their facility by October 2022, Samford said. The company’s press release said they intend to begin construction in 2021.
Samford was unsure about the size of Gattefossé’s Lufkin facility, but expected it to be around 10 times as large as the 50,000-square-foot Twin Disc property based on the amount Gattefossé intends to invest, he said.
The company has vowed to move toward a more sustainable world and has blended economic, environmental and socially responsible objectives, according to their website. The company is in the top 6% for the most highly rated companies in achieving sustainable sourcing and controlling and reducing their environmental impacts, the site states.
In 2021, the company will assess the environmental impact on three personal care ingredients over the entire chain to validate their environmental and social impacts to ensure they’re in line with the company’s mission, according to their website.
Additionally, they plan to hire at least 10 full-time employees and have job credits available for up to 50 people over the next five years. However, they’ve only guaranteed 10 positions with the city, Samford said.
They currently employ 250 people worldwide, according to the company’s website.
These employees would likely be a mix of highly skilled professionals like biochemists and engineers and those without degrees, Samford said. There would be positions anyone can apply for, he said.
“It will be something new and refreshing for Lufkin,” he said. “It just puts in a whole other bracket of possibilities and catapults us into the world of the Foreign-Trade Zone.”
Samford believes this further exemplifies the usefulness of the Foreign-Trade Zone designation Lufkin received in 2019 for bringing in international companies. Gattefossé will be able to utilize the FTZ to connect with resources and to ship locally made products.
In exchange, the LEDC will give 15 acres to the company and the Lufkin City Council may grant a 10-year tax abatement — they will decide this at their next scheduled meeting on Jan. 19, 2021, a press release from the LEDC said.
“Everyone at Gattefossé is excited about the opportunities and future growth of our company that the location in Lufkin, Texas offers,” Eric Brun, president and CEO of Gattefossé North America, said.
“We know this facility will accelerate our core values of diligently working to guarantee the quality and reliability of our ingredients while providing our customer with all the support and resources they need to make successful products that address global consumers demands.”
Additionally, Samford believes it further promotes the necessity of the Lufkin Forward project, saying that by continuing to improve the culture and quality of life in Lufkin, the city will be able to expand and to continue to bring in new jobs.