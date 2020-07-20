Ellis & Herndon is a full service Digital Marketing agency located in Lufkin, Texas. We help businesses achieve better results for their marketing efforts.
Ellis & Herndon specializes in lead generation, marketing websites, digital strategy, and targeted marketing. The goal of digital marketing is to help reach your customers online in the moments that matter most to them. Whether that comes in an online search or through the social media platforms they use, greet your customers with a consistent message that resonates with them. As a digital marketing agency for small and medium-sized businesses, Ellis & Herndon is here to help connect you with your customers in the most efficient and effective ways possible.
Our mission is simple: to provide a tailored service with solid results that are strategic, measurable and place an emphasis on value and return.
Step 1: Planning the Appropriate Digital Marketing Strategy:
An effective digital marketing campaign starts with a strong foundation. Understanding how your customers find answers to their questions, and on what platforms is the key to success online. Together, we will identify three key components: your target audience, their concerns/questions, and what answers benefit them the most.
Step 2: Positioning Digital Marketing Strategy Properly:
Once you have identified your target audience, the products or services they need, and what converts them from a searcher to a customer, we can help you identify where they go to research and obtain answers. Together, we will find the correct channels to position your business so that customers find you in the moments that matter most to them. Reaching potential customers while they are still in the buying funnel is critical to your success.
Step 3: Optimize Your Digital Marketing Strategy:
With the ever-changing landscape of digital technology, the busy lifestyle your customers lead, and the fact that countless competitors are aiming for the same customers, staying one step ahead has never been more critical. You need to evaluate your campaigns, find out how to improve, and anticipate what your customer will want next. At Ellis & Herndon, we help you analyze the data so you can better understand what your customer is looking for, and how best to keep your business top of mind with consumers.
To schedule a no-obligation evaluation, contact Leslie Nemec at 936-631-2633 or via email: Leslie.nemec@lufkindailynews.com.