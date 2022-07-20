Diboll all stars

The Diboll 15U team won the recent Dixie State Championship.

 Contributed

The Diboll All-Stars battled through a weekend of heat to capture the 15U State Championship in Apple Springs this past weekend.

Diboll had to take the tough route through the tournament after dropping the second game.

