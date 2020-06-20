For as long as I can remember, I’ve had at least a pretty good understanding of most sports.
My dad raised me on Cowboys, Astros and Rockets games, and my uncle taught me how to keep scorebooks for baseball and basketball games.
When I wasn’t with them, I was usually playing baseball or basketball with my friends.
When I got out of high school and got my first job at the newspaper, it all worked out perfectly. Rather than paying for a day of watching sports, I’d get paid for it instead.
That whole process went along smoothly until it was time to start watching games with my own kids, Spring, Sierra, Cameron and Jaylen.
That’s when I understood that just because we’re both watching the same thing, we’re still seeing something completely different.
The examples never really end.
There was the time Sierra watched Miles Austin score the game-winning touchdown for the Cowboys. While I celebrated behind her, her only thought was seeing Austin give the typical “mad face,” something sports fans don’t give a second thought about.
“He’s supposed to be happy.”
I had no other reply than, “Yes, Sierra. Yes, he is.”
Then there was the time I took the kids to a Rangers/Astros game when Sierra was still cheering for that team from Arlington.
With the Astros trailing in the late innings, Spring boldly proclaimed the Astros were about to hit a grand slam.
“Spring, the bases aren’t even loaded,” Sierra exclaimed.
“But they will be,” Spring sniped back.
A few minutes later, Cameron and Spring were doing a happy dance after a Marwin Gonzalez grand slam while Sierra silently looked on.
There was another time when I was breaking down my high school glory days. Instead of asking how good I actually was, Jaylen simply asked how old I was.
“What’s it like to be a dinosaur?”
Thanks a bunch, Jaylen.
Then leading up to her first week of basketball practice, she was pretty excited about explaining how she was playing in “the pole.”
“You mean the post?”
“If you say so!”
And it’s not only my playing ability they question on a daily basis, it’s also anything else to do with my involvement in sports.
In my first year back as a head coach for a youth basketball team, Cameron and Spring were breaking down an upcoming game against the Cereal Killers.
“If your team had James Harden on it, do you think you could beat the Cereal Killers?” Spring asked Cameron.
The answer wasn’t what I expected.
“I don’t know. The Cereal Killers are really good. They’ve got a whole team of good players. James Harden’s only one guy.”
So in their mind, my coaching ability might not necessarily be good enough to get one of the best players in league history past a tough group of 7-and 8-year-olds.
Thanks for the confidence.
To this day, they never fail to put the proper perspective on a game or situation.
While reading the Lufkin school song, Sierra read off a set of daunting words.
“We’ll get there or DIE!”
Yes, she added a dramatic emphasis to the last word followed by the following line.
“Dad, don’t you think that seems a little drastic?”
I’ve heard that song for the better part of four decades and never thought twice about it.
With all that being said, it goes without saying all of my sports craziness never totally rubbed off on all of them.
There are days when I’m not certain I taught them many of the bare basics in the sports world.
And truth be told, even 13 years after first becoming a dad, I wouldn’t trade a second of it.
From sharing a pressbox with them in the winter to sitting in our lawn chairs at a baseball or softball game, it’s gotten to the point where people are confused when at least one or two of them aren’t by my side.
So as sports slowly return to the world, I’ve been anxiously awaiting our next trip to the ballpark, which finally happened this past week.
When you see us back at the fields, I’ll be the one writing my seemingly neverending list of notes.
They’ll be the ones beside me asking exactly why they call it a bullpen if no bulls are anywhere to be found.
On this special day for dads, we’ll keep it a secret that the best present we can get from our kids is them simply being there with us.
Happy Father’s Day!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.