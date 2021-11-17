Logan Houl

 Contributed

Diboll’s Logan Houl put up an outstanding showing recently as he won the 11-12-year-old division of the North Texas PGA Junior Tour Fall Series by shooting a 75.

The tournament was held at Frankston’s Pine Dunes Resort & Golf Club on Sunday.