Lukfin Little League players celebrate after turning a double play to get out of an inning. The Lufkin 10U All-Star team beat Tyler West 13-4 late Sunday in Tyler. The team will play the District 11 winner in the sectional round in Bastrop starting July 5.
Starting pitcher Gunner Ditsworth delivers a pitch to the plate. The Lufkin 10U All-Star team beat Tyler West 13-4 late Sunday in Tyler. The team advances to the sectional round in Bastrop starting July 5.
The Lufkin 10U All-Star team poses with its district championship banner after knocking off Tyler West 13-4 late Sunday in Tyler. The team advances to the sectional round in Bastrop starting July 5, and will play the winner of District 11.
Lufkin’s Ashton Arreguin takes off for first base after putting the ball in play. The Lufkin 10U All-Star team will play the District 11 winner in the sectional round in Bastrop starting July 5.
Lufkin right fielder Austin Heredia swings at a pitch. The Lufkin 10U All-Star team will play the District 11 winner in the sectional round in Bastrop starting July 5.
MICHEL ALFARO/Tyler Morning Telegraph
