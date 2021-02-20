Thankfully, even after turning 40, I usually don’t feel like it.
Sure, my body hurts the next day after activities I never used to give a second thought about.
When I’m reading, I can tell my sight isn’t quite 20/20 anymore.
And I might have to get an explanation on some of the newer technology that goes a little beyond the old VCR.
But even with all those factors, I usually don’t feel old until I realize those around me definitely aren’t as young as they used to be.
The most obvious example comes when I realize I’ve got a couple of kids a few months away from high school and two others who aren’t the babies I remember.
The sports world isn’t any different.
The kids like to point out how “old” Tom Brady is. Hey, he’s not that much older than me.
I don’t help my own case when I point out anybody my age or older is ancient in terms of the normal everyday athlete.
Then sometimes my old age just slaps me right across the face.
That’s what happened a few weeks ago when I turned on a Michigan basketball game.
The Wolverines were running all over a Northwestern team that was supposed to be pretty good. That wasn’t a total surprise.
The harsh reminder came when they went to a shot of the Michigan coach just before going to commercial.
Juwan Howard.
Now I felt old.
The Juwan Howard who was on one of the most iconic teams of my childhood is back on the Michigan sideline, this time calling the shots. I remember him getting hired a couple of years ago but hadn’t seen him on the sideline until then.
Just a few years ago, I was watching Howard, Jalen Rose, Chris Webber and the rest of the “Fab Five” going to the championship game before eventually coming up short.
And by a “few years ago,” I mean 29 years ago. That just can’t be right.
The same guys that revolutionized college basketball, and quite honesty quite a few sports in general, are now pushing 50 years old.
I still think of them as the young kids unsuccessfully trying to dethrone the Dukes and North Carolinas of the world.
I’m not sure I’m ready to accept Howard is now the one coaching his players who weren’t even close to being born when he was bursting onto the sports scene.
When March Madness comes around, I’m sure I’ll turn into one of Howard’s biggest fans.
I’ll just try to forget how old both of us are now.
Howard’s Wolverines will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a marquee Top 10 matchup at noon Sunday. That game can be seen on CBS.
Here is a look at the rest of the sports world for this week.
Pro golf: Genesis Open, 2 p.m. Sunday, CBS — Even though the schedule’s prime events are still at least a month away, golf fans are probably ready to see something besides the recent ice and snow in the area.
College basketball: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. Monday, ESPN — Chris Beard made national headlines for his over-the-top antics before being kicked out of a recent game. His Red Raiders get another prime TV showing when they travel to Stillwater to take on potential future No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
College basketball: Kansas at Texas, 8 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN — The Longhorns showed they were legitimate contenders by steamrolling the Jayhawks on the road earlier this season. They’ll try to continue to get back on track when Kansas makes the return trip.
Pro basketball: L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN — The Lakers are still the odds-on favorite to take home another title, but the Jazz have served notice they aren’t to be taken lightly ahead of this early marquee matchup.
Pro basketball: Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Thursday, TNT — The Mavericks seem like they’ve finally turned a corner on the season. They’ll get to prove it against a tough 76ers squad.
