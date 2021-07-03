Fresh off district titles, a trio of Lufkin teams will compete in their respective Little League Section 1 tournaments, which get underway on Monday.

Lufkin’s 12U Majors team will compete in Austin in a six-team double-elimination bracket. Other teams competing will be Washington County, College Station, Bastrop and Western Hills.

