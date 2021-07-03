Starting pitcher Gunner Ditsworth delivers a pitch to the plate. The Lufkin 10U All-Star team beat Tyler West 13-4 late Sunday in Tyler. The team advanced to the sectional round in Bastrop starting Monday.
Lufkin 12U All-Star Rylie Arambula watches his double head for the left-field line during Saturday’s game against Tyler West at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin. The Lufkin squad punched its ticket to the Austin sectionals with a 3-0 win at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.
Starting pitcher Gunner Ditsworth delivers a pitch to the plate. The Lufkin 10U All-Star team beat Tyler West 13-4 late Sunday in Tyler. The team advanced to the sectional round in Bastrop starting Monday.
MICHEL ALFARO/Tyler Morning Telegraph
Lufkin 12U All-Star Rylie Arambula watches his double head for the left-field line during Saturday’s game against Tyler West at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin. The Lufkin squad punched its ticket to the Austin sectionals with a 3-0 win at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.