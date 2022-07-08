Hudson 6U

The Hudson 6U team has qualified for the Dixie League World Series, which will be held in Sterlington, Louisiana. Pictured are, front, from left, Bentley Whitehead, Jace Berry, Braxton Bostic, KJ Gilder, Aaron Flores, Isaac Mendez, Lane Arrington, Braxton Rhoden, top, Lane Arrington, Braxton Rhoden, Landon Anthony, Gavin Galloway, Ayson Luna and Zayden Holmes.

 Contributed

A district championship and a strong showing at the regional tournament have landed the Hudson 6U team in the Dixie World Series.

The team opened the summer by going undefeated to win the district championship.

