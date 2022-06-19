Lufkin starting pitcher Jase Dickerson fires a pitch during District 10 tournament action at Morris Frank Park Saturday night. Dickerson threw a complete-game three-hit shutout and added a double, single and RBI at the plate as Lufkin stormed to a 10-0 run-rule victory over Rose Capital West.
Lufkin’s Kane Dugat rushes back to first base Saturday night during District 10 tournament action at Morris Frank Park.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
A talented group of Lufkin Majors All-Stars has dreams of making it another lengthy run this summer. It all started with them making quick work of their first opponent.
Jase Dickerson pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout and added a double, single and RBI as Lufkin opened the District 10 tournament with a 10-0 run-rule victory over Rose Capital West at Morris Frank Park Saturday night.
