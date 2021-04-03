Former Lufkin Panther Sam Fidone golfer has had a week to remember as he made the cut at a PGA event for the first time in his career at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio Friday.
Fidone knocked in an 8-foot par putt on the 18th hole to put himself into an expected position to make the cut at 2-over-par. He had to wait out the afternoon golfers before officially learning he would be hanging around at the tournament. Fidone shot an opening 2-over par 74 on Thursday before shooting an even-par 72 on Friday.
