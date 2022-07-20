Central 12U

The Central 12U team won the recent state tournament to qualify for the World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana.

 Contributed

The Central 12U All-Stars held off a tough Diboll squad to win the Dixie state championship over the weekend.

The team, which consists mainly of 10U players who moved up for the league season, was forced to three games by Diboll.

