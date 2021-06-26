Lufkin 11U All-Star pitcher Ace Horan delivers to the plate during Saturday’s game with Tyler West. The Lufkin squad advanced to the next round with a 10-0 win in five innings at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.
Lufkin 12U All-Star Rylie Arambula watches his double head for the left-field line during Saturday’s game against Tyler West at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin. The Lufkin squad punched its ticket to the Austin sectionals with a 3-0 win at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.
Lufkin 12U All-Star Mack Slaton gets off the ground for a catch during Saturday’s game against Tyler West. The Lufkin squad punched its ticket to the Austin sectionals with a 3-0 win at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.
Lufkin 12U All-Star catcher Skyler Perez shows the ball after making a diving catch of a foul pop during Saturday’s game against Tyler West. The Lufkin squad punched its ticket to the Austin sectionals with a 3-0 win at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.
Lufkin 11U All-Star pitcher Ace Horan delivers to the plate during Saturday’s game with Tyler West. The Lufkin squad advanced to the next round with a 10-0 win in five innings at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Lufkin 12U All-Star Rylie Arambula watches his double head for the left-field line during Saturday’s game against Tyler West at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin. The Lufkin squad punched its ticket to the Austin sectionals with a 3-0 win at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
The Lufkin 12U All-Star Majors pose with a banner following Saturday’s 3-0 win over Tyler West at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin. The team will compete in the sectional round in Austin beginning July 5.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Lufkin 12U All-Star Mack Slaton gets off the ground for a catch during Saturday’s game against Tyler West. The Lufkin squad punched its ticket to the Austin sectionals with a 3-0 win at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Lufkin 12U All-Star catcher Skyler Perez shows the ball after making a diving catch of a foul pop during Saturday’s game against Tyler West. The Lufkin squad punched its ticket to the Austin sectionals with a 3-0 win at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Landon Gray, Lufkin 10U All-Star, makes a play at second base during Saturday’s game with Tyler West. The Lufkin squad fell 9-6, setting up a winner-take-all game Sunday in Tyler.
Two outstanding pitching performances. Enough defensive plays to fill a full highlight reel.
Saturday’s district championship game between the Lufkin 12U All-Star team and the squad from Tyler West at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin certainly lived up to its billing. In the end, the Lufkin team found a way to win by a 3-0 score, punching its ticket to the sectional round in Austin starting on Monday, July 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.