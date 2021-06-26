Two outstanding pitching performances. Enough defensive plays to fill a full highlight reel.

Saturday’s district championship game between the Lufkin 12U All-Star team and the squad from Tyler West at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin certainly lived up to its billing. In the end, the Lufkin team found a way to win by a 3-0 score, punching its ticket to the sectional round in Austin starting on Monday, July 5.