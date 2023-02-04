Angelina head coach Byron Coleman used a variety of ways to win his first 299 career games. With a landmark win within reach, he found a winning formula one more time.
After watching his Lady ’Runners miss 16-of-17 3-pointers in the first half, he didn’t press the panic button. Once those shots finally started falling, it was smooth sailing for Coleman as the Lady ’Runners took over after the break and pulled away for a convincing 67-53 victory over the Kilgore Lady Rangers in Region XIV action at Shands Gym Saturday afternoon.
