Angelina College’s Tannia Diaz (7) fends off a Paris College player near the goal during Tuesday’s match. The Lady Roadrunners beat the Lady Dragons 1-0 at the AC Soccer Complex in Lufkin, boosting AC’s record to 2-0.
Angelina College’s Frederick Olesen (17) beats a Paris College player to the ball during Tuesday’s match. The No. 7 Roadrunners moved to 2-0 on the season with a 7-1 win over the Dragons at the AC Soccer Complex in Lufkin.
Angelina College midfielder Luan Rangel (15) fights off a pair of Paris College defenders during Tuesday’s match. The No. 7 Roadrunners moved to 2-0 on the season with a 7-1 win over the Dragons at the AC Soccer Complex in Lufkin.
Angelina College midfielder Luan Rangel (15) fights off a pair of Paris College defenders during Tuesday’s match. The No. 7 Roadrunners moved to 2-0 on the season with a 7-1 win over the Dragons at the AC Soccer Complex in Lufkin.
Angelina College’s Tannia Diaz (7) fends off a Paris College player near the goal during Tuesday’s match. The Lady Roadrunners beat the Lady Dragons 1-0 at the AC Soccer Complex in Lufkin, boosting AC’s record to 2-0.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s Frederick Olesen (17) beats a Paris College player to the ball during Tuesday’s match. The No. 7 Roadrunners moved to 2-0 on the season with a 7-1 win over the Dragons at the AC Soccer Complex in Lufkin.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College midfielder Luan Rangel (15) fights off a pair of Paris College defenders during Tuesday’s match. The No. 7 Roadrunners moved to 2-0 on the season with a 7-1 win over the Dragons at the AC Soccer Complex in Lufkin.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College midfielder Luan Rangel (15) fights off a pair of Paris College defenders during Tuesday’s match. The No. 7 Roadrunners moved to 2-0 on the season with a 7-1 win over the Dragons at the AC Soccer Complex in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.