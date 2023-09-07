Angelina College’s soccer teams are off to a hot start to the new season, with the Lady Roadrunners and Roadrunners each pushing their records to 2-0 following Tuesday’s home sweep of Paris College.

The Lady ‘Runners squeezed out a 1-0 win over the Lady Dragons, while the seventh-ranked Roadrunner men raced to a 7-1 win over Paris.

The email for AC’s Sports Information director is gstallard@anglina.edu.