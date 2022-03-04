Angelina College’s Zaraya March celebrates at the final buzzer following the Lady Roadrunners’ 63-62 win over Tyler Junior College in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE — The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners had all the makings of a “one and done” team in the Region XIV Conference Tournament. With only seven players available for action — meaning there would only be two coming off the bench — AC’s ladies faced the higher-seeded (No. 3) Tyler Junior College Lady Apaches in Wednesday’s opening round.
But in a frenetic finish, the Lady ’Runners pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament thus far.
