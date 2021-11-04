Quandre Bullock scored an efficient 28 points and the Angelina College Roadrunners hit triple digits for the second straight game on their way to a 104-60 win over an overmatched Houston Hurricanes squad in non-conference action at Shands Gym Wednesday night.
Bullock knocked down 11-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-4 from behind the arc while adding 9 rebounds and 6 assists as the Roadrunners finished off the opening week of the season with their second straight 40-plus point win.
