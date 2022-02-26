Angelina College’s Edoardo Buffo lifts off for a three-point attempt during Saturday’s game against Blinn College. The Roadrunners closed out the regular season with a 71-56 win over the Bucs at Shands Gymnasium.
Caleb Johnson (23) of Angelina College finishes off a fast break with a layup during Saturday’s game against Blinn College. The Roadrunners closed out the regular season with a 71-56 win over the Bucs at Shands Gymnasium.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
The final home game of the junior college regular season is usually a chance to honor the outgoing sophomores for their time put into the program. This year’s version of the Angelina College Roadrunners didn’t have that luxury.
On Saturday afternoon, that didn’t matter as AC’s team of all freshmen hung with the Blinn Buccaneers early and pulled away after halftime on their way to a 71-56 in the home finale at Shands Gym Saturday afternoon.
