The final home game of the junior college regular season is usually a chance to honor the outgoing sophomores for their time put into the program. This year’s version of the Angelina College Roadrunners didn’t have that luxury.

On Saturday afternoon, that didn’t matter as AC’s team of all freshmen hung with the Blinn Buccaneers early and pulled away after halftime on their way to a 71-56 in the home finale at Shands Gym Saturday afternoon.

