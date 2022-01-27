The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners may be getting back on track at the right time. After an upset bid fell one point short against the No. 12 Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals two days earlier, AC took out its frustrations on the Bossier Parish Lady Cavs.

Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim scored 18 points and the Lady ’Runners built a 26-point lead before halftime on their way to a convincing 84-52 win over the Lady Cavs at Shands Gym in Region XIV action Wednesday night.

