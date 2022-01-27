Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim (13) of Angelina College races out ahead of the pack during Wednesday’s game at Shands Gymnasium. Abdur-Rahim scored 18 points off the bench to lead the Lady Roadrunners to an 84-52 win over Bossier Parish Community College.
Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim (13) of Angelina College hits a layup during Wednesday’s game at Shands Gymnasium. Abdur-Rahim scored 18 points off the bench to lead the Lady Roadrunners to an 84-52 win.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim (13) of Angelina College races out ahead of the pack during Wednesday’s game at Shands Gymnasium. Abdur-Rahim scored 18 points off the bench to lead the Lady Roadrunners to an 84-52 win over Bossier Parish Community College.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s Derrica Gilbert (23) spins in the lane for a bucket during Wednesday’s game at Shands Gymnasium. The Lady Roadrunners ran past Bossier Parish Community College for an 84-52 win.
The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners may be getting back on track at the right time. After an upset bid fell one point short against the No. 12 Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals two days earlier, AC took out its frustrations on the Bossier Parish Lady Cavs.
Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim scored 18 points and the Lady ’Runners built a 26-point lead before halftime on their way to a convincing 84-52 win over the Lady Cavs at Shands Gym in Region XIV action Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.