Ladyjacks basketball

 JOHN KRUEGER/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel

Aiyana Johnson had 28 points and 12 boards as the SFA Ladyjacks recorded their second straight conference regular season title — and first as a member of the Western Athletic Conference — Saturday afternoon with an 80-62 win over Abilene Christian at Abilene’s Moody Coliseum.

The Ladyjacks kept their WAC record spotless at 16-0 as they improved to 25-3, winning at least 24 games for the fifth game in six years. SFA is tied with Stanford for the nation’s longest current winning streak at 17 games.