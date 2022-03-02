Stephen F. Austin senior post Aiyana Johnson recorded her seventh double-double of the season Saturday afternoon to lead the Ladyjacks past Abilene Christian, 80-62, as SFA clinched their first Western Athletic Conference championship.
Aiyana Johnson had 28 points and 12 boards as the SFA Ladyjacks recorded their second straight conference regular season title — and first as a member of the Western Athletic Conference — Saturday afternoon with an 80-62 win over Abilene Christian at Abilene’s Moody Coliseum.
The Ladyjacks kept their WAC record spotless at 16-0 as they improved to 25-3, winning at least 24 games for the fifth game in six years. SFA is tied with Stanford for the nation’s longest current winning streak at 17 games.
