A suffocating Angelina College Lady Roadrunners’ defense held the Paris Lady Dragons without a point for the first 7 minutes of Saturday’s Region XIV matchup. It didn’t get much easier for Paris from there as the Lady ‘Runners turned on the offense in the second half and coasted to a 63-45 win at Shands Gym.
Lovietta Walker led the way with 15 points, Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim kept up her steady play with 13 and Zaraya March got a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
