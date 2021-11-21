A third game in three days proved little more than a speed bump for the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners as they raced out to a 30-point first quarter and didn’t slow down on their way to a 100-44 win over the North American University Lady Stallions in non-conference basketball action at Shands Gym Sunday afternoon.
Coming off back-to-back wins in their own classic, AC played with a short-handed lineup as a pair of key players were out with injuries. That didn’t slow them down in a game they led by 33 points at half and by as many as 58 in the closing minutes.
