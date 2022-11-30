Angelina College’s Michael Hogg (3) drives through traffic to get to the rim during Monday’s game against Lone Star College-Tomball. The Roadrunners hammered the Timberwolves 103-40 at Shands Gymnasium.
Emilie Doerksen/For The Lufkin Daily News
The Angelina College Roadrunners started the night with 18 unanswered points and finished it with a highlight Cade Holzman jam. In between those plays, not much else went wrong for the home team as the ’Runners coasted to a 103-40 win over the overmatched Lone Star College-Tomball Timberwolves in non-conference basketball action at Shands Gym Monday night.
Xavier Owens led 14 Roadrunners into the scoring column with 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Roadrunners stayed perfect at home ahead of tonight’s conference opener in Navarro.
