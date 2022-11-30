The Angelina College Roadrunners started the night with 18 unanswered points and finished it with a highlight Cade Holzman jam. In between those plays, not much else went wrong for the home team as the ’Runners coasted to a 103-40 win over the overmatched Lone Star College-Tomball Timberwolves in non-conference basketball action at Shands Gym Monday night.

Xavier Owens led 14 Roadrunners into the scoring column with 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Roadrunners stayed perfect at home ahead of tonight’s conference opener in Navarro.

Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.