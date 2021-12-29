Stephen F. Austin’s Stephanie Visccher (13) applies pressure to a Southeastern Louisiana player during a recent non-conference game. Western Athletic Conference ADs have now changed the league policy and teams will be allowed to reschedule games due to COVID-related issues.
NACOGDOCHES — Following a number of conference game cancellations because of COVID-related problems, the Western Athletic Conference athletic directors voted Monday to adjust its game cancellation policy instead of issuing forfeits as the rules stated in the past.
The WAC announced it is adjusting the policies to “balance the health and safety of coaches, student-athletes, staff and officials as well as protect the integrity of the conference schedule.”
