Angelina College’s Michelle Smith (10) draws contact from a Tyler Junior College defender during Wednesday’s game. The Lady Roadrunners pulled off a 73-57 upset over the No. 7 Lady Apaches at Shands Gymnasium.
Angelina College’s Lovietta Walker eyes the rim for a tough shot during Wednesday’s game against Tyler Junior College. The Lady Roadrunners pulled off a 73-57 upset over the No. 7 Lady Apaches at Shands Gymnasium.
Derrica Gilbert (23) of Angelina College puts up a shot around a Tyler Junior College defender during Wednesday’s game. The Lady Roadrunners pulled off a 73-57 upset over the No. 7 Lady Apaches at Shands Gymnasium.
Angelina College’s Michelle Smith (10) draws contact from a Tyler Junior College defender during Wednesday’s game. The Lady Roadrunners pulled off a 73-57 upset over the No. 7 Lady Apaches at Shands Gymnasium.
EMILIE DOERKSEN/AC Athletics photo
Angelina College’s Lovietta Walker eyes the rim for a tough shot during Wednesday’s game against Tyler Junior College. The Lady Roadrunners pulled off a 73-57 upset over the No. 7 Lady Apaches at Shands Gymnasium.
MAGGIE MUBOTO/AC Athletics photo
Derrica Gilbert (23) of Angelina College puts up a shot around a Tyler Junior College defender during Wednesday’s game. The Lady Roadrunners pulled off a 73-57 upset over the No. 7 Lady Apaches at Shands Gymnasium.
Wins over ranked teams are a rarity for almost any program. The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners are starting to make them look routine.
Lovietta Walker scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Lady ’Runners pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 73-57 win over the seventh-ranked Tyler Apache Ladies in Region XIV action at Shands Gym Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.