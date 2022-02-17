Wins over ranked teams are a rarity for almost any program. The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners are starting to make them look routine.

Lovietta Walker scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Lady ’Runners pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 73-57 win over the seventh-ranked Tyler Apache Ladies in Region XIV action at Shands Gym Wednesday night.

