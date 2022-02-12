The Angelina College Roadrunners will try to snap a recent cold stretch when they host Victoria in Region XIV basketball action this afternoon.
The Roadrunners have dropped four of their last five games after a five-game winning streak.
Updated: February 12, 2022 @ 6:16 am
Josh Havard's email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
