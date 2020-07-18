KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) recently announced the seventh annual Team Academic Excellence Awards, recognizing the top performing basketball teams in the realm of academics.
SFA men’s basketball was one of the team’s honored in the release, which requires a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or better for the 2019-20 season. SFA was one of just three Southland Conference schools to earn the team academic award.
