NACOGDOCHES — After not playing a game for 10 days, SFA’s men’s basketball team returned to action at home Sunday afternoon when it defeated Paul Quinn 103-40.
Nigel Hawkins led the Lumberjacks (5-4) in scoring with 20 points. Sadaidriene Hall was right behind him with 19 points. He also pulled down seven rebounds. Latrell Jossell scored 15 points. Nana ANtwi-Boasiako recorded 11 points and led the Lumberjacks in rebounds with nine. Roti Ware and AJ Cajuste each scored 10 points.
