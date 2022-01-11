Angelina College’s Edoardo Buffo (24) drills a three pointer during Monday’s game against Panola College. The Roadrunners earned their first conference win of the season with a 79-75 win over the Ponies at Shands Gymnasium.
Angelina College’s Caleb Johnson (23) glides inside for a bucket during Monday’s win over Panola College. The Roadrunners earned their first conference win of the season with a 79-75 win over the Ponies at Shands Gymnasium.
Angelina College’s Edoardo Buffo (24) drills a three pointer during Monday’s game against Panola College. The Roadrunners earned their first conference win of the season with a 79-75 win over the Ponies at Shands Gymnasium.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s Caleb Johnson (23) glides inside for a bucket during Monday’s win over Panola College. The Roadrunners earned their first conference win of the season with a 79-75 win over the Ponies at Shands Gymnasium.
Christmas break followed by a week of COVID-19 cancellations left the Angelina College Roadrunners without a game for 30 consecutive days.
When they got back on the court on Monday night, they made up for lost time. Quandre Bullock erupted for 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting and the ’Runners held off a furious Panola surge on their way to a 79-75 win in Region XIV basketball action at Shands Gym Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.