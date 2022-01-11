Christmas break followed by a week of COVID-19 cancellations left the Angelina College Roadrunners without a game for 30 consecutive days.

When they got back on the court on Monday night, they made up for lost time. Quandre Bullock erupted for 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting and the ’Runners held off a furious Panola surge on their way to a 79-75 win in Region XIV basketball action at Shands Gym Monday night.

