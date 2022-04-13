The Angelina College Roadrunners picked up a pair of close wins on Tuesday afternoon to sweep the Navarro Bulldogs.
AC opened the day with a 2-1 win over Navarro before clipping the Bulldogs 5-4 in the finale.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Angelina College Roadrunners picked up a pair of close wins on Tuesday afternoon to sweep the Navarro Bulldogs.
AC opened the day with a 2-1 win over Navarro before clipping the Bulldogs 5-4 in the finale.
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.