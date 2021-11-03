Angelina College’s Najee Williams finishes off a dunk for two of his 15 points in Monday’s game against the East Texas Flight. The Roadrunners rolled to a 104-58 win in the season opener at Shands Gymnasium.
First-year Angelina College head coach J.J. Montgomery addresses his team during a timeout. The Roadrunners ran past East Texas flight 104-58 in the season opener at Shands Gymnasium, giving Montgomery a win in his collegiate coaching debut.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
J.J. Montgomery spent his high school and junior college career in Lufkin showing he knew how to score. If his Angelina College head coaching debut is any indication, his Roadrunners won’t have a hard time following his lead.
Six AC players reached double digits and the Roadrunners led the final 37 minutes on their way to a dominating 104-58 win over East Texas Flight in non-conference basketball action at Shands Gym Monday night.
