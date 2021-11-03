J.J. Montgomery spent his high school and junior college career in Lufkin showing he knew how to score. If his Angelina College head coaching debut is any indication, his Roadrunners won’t have a hard time following his lead.

Six AC players reached double digits and the Roadrunners led the final 37 minutes on their way to a dominating 104-58 win over East Texas Flight in non-conference basketball action at Shands Gym Monday night.

