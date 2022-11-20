Angelina College’s Marie Kenembeni (14) lifts a shot during Friday’s game with Louisiana State University-Eunice. The Lady ’Runners scored a 67-45 win in the opening day of the Angelina Classic at Shands Gymnasium.
Chelsea Wooten scored 24 points and Miannah Little had 20 as the 17th-ranked McLennan Highlassies pulled away from the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners for a 79-60 win in the finale of the Angelina College Classic Saturday afternoon.
Marie Kenembeni led AC with 15 points and Shandbriah Rule had 10, but McLennan used a second-half surge to break open what was a tight game for most of the afternoon.
