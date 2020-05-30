Former Lufkin Panthers’ standout Haylen Green continued to make waves at the next level as he was named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball earlier this week.
He took the honor as a reliever after appearing in eight of the team’s 15 games this season. He didn’t allow an earned run while giving up 10 hits in 172/3 innings, which was the third longest shutout streak by any player in the nation.
Green was third on the team with 19 strikeouts while holding his opponents to a .121 batting average.
In addition to not allowing an earned run, he also stranded all 10 of the runners he inherited, including multiple base runners on four different occasions.
Green’s appearance on the team marked the seventh straight season TCU has boasted an All-America honoree.
Green also continued to excel in the classroom where he was named to the First-Team Academic All-Big 12 Team for the second straight season. He was on the second team as a sophomore.
To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.
TCU had a 10-4 record on the season that included an 8-4 win over No. 2 UCLA in Los Angeles. However, the season was halted a few days later.
Since arriving at TCU, Green has made an immediate impact. As a freshman, he appeared in 15 games while compiling a 3.10 ERA. He capped that season by pitching a scoreless inning of relief against Florida in the College World Series.
The following season, he appeared in 16 games, compiling a 4.29 ERA.
The highlight of the season came on May 6 when he pitched a complete game one-hitter. For that effort, he was named the National Player of the Week as well as the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week.
His steady improvement came as a junior when he posted a 5-1 record, striking out 37 batters in 40 innings while putting up a 4.05 ERA.
In his time at Lufkin, Green was a four-year letterman for the Panthers.
He earned Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American honors. He was also a first-team all-district player as a junior and senior.
With the season being cut short, the NCAA allowed players to not lose a year of eligibility for the 2020 season. Therefore, Green will have an added year of eligibility in 2021.
